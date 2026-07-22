Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co Invests $1.75 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 50,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,828,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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