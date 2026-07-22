Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co Invests $837,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $225,263,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in ASML by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,741.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,513.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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