Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co Purchases New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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