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Buyback Capacity Is Rising Across 3 Soaring and Sinking Stocks

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 19, 2026
Monster Beverage Corporation logo alongside a condensation-covered Monster Energy drink can on a dark background.

Key Points

  • A United States energy drink behemoth is growing by over 40% internationally, increasing its buyback capacity as shares gain.
  • As a Brazilian banking leader comes down greatly from its highs, its new buyback program indicates confidence going forward.
  • An automation giant is growing strongly in end markets from automotive to data centers and just added $1 billion in buyback capacity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Several key stocks across consumer staples, finance, and industrials just added notable buyback capacity, but for different reasons. Two names are boosting their authorizations as their stocks and businesses perform very well. Meanwhile, a company taking over Brazil’s financial sector is expressing confidence in a rebound as markets pressure its share price in 2026.

Monster Adds Buyback Capacity as Shares and Sales Soar

Energy drink giant Monster Beverage NASDAQ: MNST has continued to put up very strong performance in 2026 after a monster 2025. Last year, shares gained nearly 46%, and Monster’s return is hovering near 20% this year.

Monster Beverage Today

Monster Beverage Corporation stock logo
MNSTMNST 90-day performance
Monster Beverage
$91.34 -0.32 (-0.35%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$58.09
$93.92
P/E Ratio
44.13
Price Target
$89.35
Add to Watchlist

The company’s latest win was its Q1 2026 earnings report, which caused shares to soar nearly 14% afterward. Monster crushed estimates on the top and bottom line, with the firm posting sales growth of 22.6% year over year (YOY). When taking into account currency tailwinds, sales rose 26.9% YOY. The company posted extremely strong results in its international business, with non-U.S. sales rising by a whopping 44.9% YOY.

Notably, Monster has also authorized a new $500 million share buyback program, bringing its total buyback capacity to $900 million. Monster’s buyback capacity is relatively small, but still meaningful, equal to around 1% of its market capitalization near $90 billion. With the firm generating free cash flow of over $2 billion in the last 12 months, Monster has more than enough cash coming in to support this program.

Overall, given the success Monster is seeing, this program is a signal that Monster expects that success to continue. Notably, Monster’s buybacks over the last 12 months were just $221 million. The company’s added capacity gives it the option to accelerate this spending should it choose to.

NU Initiates $1 Billion Buyback With Shares Down Over 30%

NU NYSE: NU has become a digital banking leader in Latin America, with a particularly strong presence in Brazil. In its latest quarter, NU’s Brazilian customer base surpassed 115 million. NU is the largest private financial institution in Brazil, with more than half of the country’s population of 213 million being customers.

NU Today

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock logo
NUNU 90-day performance
NU
$12.73 -0.16 (-1.21%)
As of 06/18/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$11.20
$18.98
P/E Ratio
19.59
Price Target
$17.08
Add to Watchlist

However, after putting up an impressive 62% gain in 2025, shares are down more than 20% in 2026. The stock has also fallen more than 30% from its 52-week high. Macroeconomic risk has pressured NU shares, with the stock falling as oil prices rise, leading to concerns over credit quality.

The company also hired a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rob Linvingston, causing shares to drop 8%. This heightened fears around credit quality, which past CFO Guilherme Lago ardently pushed back on.

Days later, NU approved a $1 billion share repurchase program, which it plans to conduct over the next 12 months. This would be a substantial return of capital in a relatively short period, equal to around 1.7% of NU’s $60 billion market capitalization. NU’s net income in its latest quarter alone was $871 million, putting it in a solid position to execute this program. NU shares have come down significantly due to concerns that the company likely does not agree with. In this context, NU is indicating confidence in a recovery through its buyback program, likely seeing value in its stock.

Rockwell Ups Buyback Authorization Amid Strong Results

Last up is Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK. After delivering a total return near 38% in 2025, the stock has continued to build off that impressive performance, with its return sitting near 20% in 2026. The company has been generating strong demand for its industrial automation offerings across many key end markets.

Rockwell Automation Today

Rockwell Automation, Inc. stock logo
ROKROK 90-day performance
Rockwell Automation
$474.16 +15.47 (+3.37%)
As of 06/18/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$305.44
$475.92
Dividend Yield
1.16%
P/E Ratio
49.29
Price Target
$454.05
Add to Watchlist

Rockwell’s automotive end market saw mid-teens sales growth during its latest quarter, while e-commerce and warehousing automation sales rose over 30% YOY.

Additionally, the company’s semiconductor end market posted high-teens growth, and its data center end market more than doubled YOY. Total sales rose nearly 12% YOY, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) ballooned over 30% YOY. The company beat estimates on both figures and crushed EPS expectations of $2.88 with its $3.30 post.

Rockwell also recently announced a $1 billion share repurchase authorization. This adds to the company’s previous buyback capacity, bringing its total capacity to $1.215 billion. This is meaningful, equal to around 2.3% of Rockwell’s approximately $52 billion market capitalization. The company’s solid last 12 months free cash flow of $1.34 billion gives it the ability to execute this program at a measured pace over time. The read on Rockwell’s buyback program is similar to Monster’s. The company has confidence in its continued success, and it is making it a priority to return capital to shareholders.

Rockwell: Diversified Growth and Capital Returns

Among this group, Rockwell’s diversified growth is particularly impressive. It's not too often that companies are able to grow sales across several different end markets at a double-digit clip. The company has also returned a very significant $4.6 billion to shareholders over the past five years. Buybacks and dividends contribute to this, with Rockwell having a meaningful dividend yield near 1.2%. Still, the company’s valuation is worth monitoring. Currently, Rockwell trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio near 36x, above its three-year average of 27x.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monster Beverage Right Now?

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Monster Beverage (MNST)
2.7793 of 5 stars		$91.34-0.3%N/A44.13Moderate Buy$89.35
NU (NU)
4.9738 of 5 stars		$12.73-1.2%N/A19.59Moderate Buy$17.08
Rockwell Automation (ROK)
3.8479 of 5 stars		$474.163.4%1.16%49.29Moderate Buy$454.05
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