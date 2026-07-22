Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.75. The company has a market capitalization of $396.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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