Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 426.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 155,132 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here