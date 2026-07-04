Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 46,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.46% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 542,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,185,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 157.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 244,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1%

ARE opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here