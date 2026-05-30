Alfreton Capital LLP Takes $22.32 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Alfreton Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,323,000. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 9.4% of Alfreton Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alfreton Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,253,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.52.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

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