Alhambra Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,762 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 863.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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