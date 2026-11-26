Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552,770 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.42% of Alibaba Group worth $1,134,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,167,406 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $233,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 916,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,593,000 after buying an additional 337,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,749 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,417,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,810,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In related news, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,236. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 999,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

More Alibaba Group News

Investors following BABA have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly discussing a possible offshore bond sale next year to finance AI investment. The funding could support its expansion plans, though the terms and scale have not been disclosed. Alibaba in Talks for Potential Yuan, Dollar Bond Sale Next Year

Alibaba is reportedly discussing a possible offshore bond sale next year to finance AI investment. The funding could support its expansion plans, though the terms and scale have not been disclosed. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. added an Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary to its export blacklist over concerns about potential diversion of advanced computing technology. Alibaba reportedly called the listing a mistake and plans to challenge it; the move raises regulatory and execution risks for its AI and cloud businesses. U.S. adds Megaspeed, Alibaba unit to export blacklist

The U.S. added an Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary to its export blacklist over concerns about potential diversion of advanced computing technology. Alibaba reportedly called the listing a mistake and plans to challenge it; the move raises regulatory and execution risks for its AI and cloud businesses. Negative Sentiment: Reports point to slower near-term cloud growth amid U.S. export controls, even as Alibaba looks to domestic AI chips to help pursue its $100 billion cloud revenue target. Restrictions could complicate access to computing resources and temper growth expectations. Alibaba Q2 Earnings Call Details Cloud Outlook and Chip Plans

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $86.27 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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