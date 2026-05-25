Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,735 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,208,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,126,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $356,851,000 after buying an additional 1,128,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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