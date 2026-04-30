Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE BABA opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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