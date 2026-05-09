Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $139.97 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market cap of $335.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Key Alibaba Group News

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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