Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $98,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Top Alibaba Group Stories

These are some of the BABA stories that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: The U.S. added Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to its Entity List amid concerns that AI chips could be diverted to China. The allegations raise regulatory, reputational and operational risks for Alibaba’s AI and cloud ambitions; they are not established findings of wrongdoing. U.S. Adds Alibaba-Linked Firm and Megaspeed Entities to Export Blacklist

The U.S. added Alibaba-linked Singapore subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to its Entity List amid concerns that AI chips could be diverted to China. The allegations raise regulatory, reputational and operational risks for Alibaba’s AI and cloud ambitions; they are not established findings of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Alibaba recently lowered its next-year cloud growth target to 30%–45% and warned its planned 20-gigawatt computing buildout could shrink. Compute shortages and rising AI spending could limit growth or weigh on returns from the investment. U.S. blacklists an Alibaba unit as its cloud plan faces cuts

Reports say Alibaba recently lowered its next-year cloud growth target to 30%–45% and warned its planned 20-gigawatt computing buildout could shrink. Compute shortages and rising AI spending could limit growth or weigh on returns from the investment. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed alleging disclosure failures related to the company’s ties to Megaspeed and associated export-control exposure. The allegations are unproven, but the case adds legal uncertainty and may keep investor attention on the blacklist issue. Alibaba draws class action over alleged smuggling and espionage ties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, StoneX decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $11,995,435.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 406,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,236. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $181.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a technology and commerce company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China. It operates digital platforms that connect consumers, merchants, businesses and other participants in commerce. Its businesses include China-focused marketplaces such as Taobao and Tmall, international platforms including AliExpress and Alibaba.com, and Alibaba Cloud, which provides cloud computing and related technology services. The group also has operations in areas such as logistics, local services and digital media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report