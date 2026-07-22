Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Article Title

Alibaba is getting fresh attention for its AI strategy after reports highlighted its expanding investment in cloud and AI infrastructure, including a possible increase above its previously announced $53 billion three-year budget. Investors appear to be viewing this as a sign that Alibaba is strengthening its position in China’s AI race and could capture more enterprise and cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Article Title

Alibaba’s fintech exposure also got a boost after Ant International raised about $1.2 billion in new funding to expand cross-border payments and agentic commerce solutions, with Alibaba participating as an existing investor. That supports Alibaba’s broader ecosystem value and suggests continued growth potential in digital payments and international commerce. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba also unveiled its Qwen3.8 AI model, with coverage suggesting it is among the strongest models in the market. This keeps Alibaba in the spotlight as a major Chinese AI player and may help sentiment around its long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Reports that Fliggy is cutting jobs amid Alibaba restructuring and tougher online travel competition point to ongoing internal optimization and competitive pressure, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Article Title

Alibaba faces a major headwind from a record EU fine of roughly €550 million tied to illegal and counterfeit product sales on AliExpress. That adds regulatory risk, potential legal costs, and reputational damage, which can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched investor investigations into possible securities-law violations and misleading disclosures by Alibaba. These announcements can increase uncertainty and keep pressure on shares until the situation becomes clearer. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

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Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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