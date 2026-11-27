Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,628 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 16,016,029 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,167,406 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $233,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 916,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,593,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,749 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $50,417,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $49,810,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Investors following BABA have been watching these news items:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, StoneX dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,409,669.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,560,236. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 999,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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