Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 1,277.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,902 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,552,770 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,167,406 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $233,083,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $198,949,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 916,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,593,000 after buying an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 814,319 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

These are some of the BABA news items that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending is boosting cloud growth but pressuring margins and cash generation. Reports also cite a roughly 60% increase in capex and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses, raising questions about returns on investment. How Does Capex-Led Margin Pressure Shape Alibaba Group Stock's Future?

AI infrastructure spending is boosting cloud growth but pressuring margins and cash generation. Reports also cite a roughly 60% increase in capex and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses, raising questions about returns on investment. Negative Sentiment: U.S. export restrictions and the blacklisting of Alibaba’s Singapore unit Apex have raised concerns about access to advanced AI chips and financing for data-center projects. U.S. AI chip curbs stall billions in Asia data center deals

U.S. export restrictions and the blacklisting of Alibaba’s Singapore unit Apex have raised concerns about access to advanced AI chips and financing for data-center projects. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought shares from May 23, 2024, through November 11, 2026. The notices identify a January 19, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline; the claims are allegations, not findings of liability. Shareholder Alert: Class Action Against Alibaba

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $89.68 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $181.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. StoneX lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $11,995,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,409,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,560,236. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

See Also

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