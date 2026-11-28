Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 611,722 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 8,055.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,085 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Align Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.08.

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Align Technology stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.05 and a 52 week high of $200.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology is a medical device company focused on digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. Founded in 1997, the company developed the Invisalign system, which uses custom-made clear aligners to help treat malocclusion and straighten teeth. Its products include Invisalign clear aligners and retainers, iTero intraoral scanners and imaging systems, and exocad computer-aided design software. These tools support digital workflows for orthodontists, dentists and dental laboratories, from treatment planning and scanning to the design of dental restorations.

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