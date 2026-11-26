First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 441,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Alkermes worth $80,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,082,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 404,800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,447 shares of the company's stock worth $42,604,000 after acquiring an additional 759,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 171,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 433,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alkermes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,664.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $480.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $422,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,072,629.11. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Gaffin sold 2,035 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $93,955.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,528.01. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $697,973 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for neuroscience-related conditions, including serious mental illness and addiction. Founded in 1987, the company has operations in the United States and Ireland, with its corporate headquarters in Dublin and major U.S. operations in Massachusetts. Its marketed medicines include Vivitrol, an extended-release injectable formulation of naltrexone used to treat alcohol dependence and to prevent relapse to opioid dependence after detoxification; Aristada, an injectable treatment for schizophrenia in adults; and Lybalvi, a medicine for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder in adults.

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