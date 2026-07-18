Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $137.01 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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