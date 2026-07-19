Allegion PLC $ALLE Stock Holdings Raised by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 291.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,343 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up 5.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Allegion worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.37. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

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Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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