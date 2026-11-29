State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,211,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.29% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $223,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 854,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 187,634 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,452,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $2,995,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Allegro MicroSystems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 190.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $71.77.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $276.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ian Kent sold 1,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $38,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $654,136.80. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and supplies sensor integrated circuits and power-management solutions. Its products help electronic systems measure motion, position, speed, current and magnetic fields, and control electric motors and power. The company's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors, current sensors, motor-driver ICs and power-management devices. These components are used in automotive systems such as vehicle electrification and advanced driver-assistance features, as well as in industrial automation, clean-energy equipment and other applications.

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