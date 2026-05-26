Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $315.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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