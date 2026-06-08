Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,757 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 23,641 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dilation Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 121,861 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 16,535 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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