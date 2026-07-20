Allen Holding Inc. NY Purchases 480,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 480,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 5.6% of Allen Holding Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY's holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 130.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 238,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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