Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 125,852 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Allen Investment Management LLC cut its Shopify stake by 18.3% in the first quarter, selling 125,852 shares and ending the period with 561,136 shares valued at about $66.6 million.
  • Despite that sale, Shopify remains widely held by institutions, with 69.27% of shares owned by institutional investors and several large funds recently increasing their positions.
  • Analyst sentiment is still broadly positive but mixed: Shopify has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a consensus target price of $157.58, though some firms recently downgraded or lowered price targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,136 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 125,852 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $66,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,257,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $184,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 92.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shopify from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shopify Right Now?

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines