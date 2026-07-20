Allen Operations LLC Decreases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Allen Operations LLC lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Samsara comprises about 0.2% of Allen Operations LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC's holdings in Samsara were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $38.35 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 167,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $631,102.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,758,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,751,292.45. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

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Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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