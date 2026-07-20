Allen Operations LLC Sells 122,655 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Allen Operations LLC cut its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,655 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure accounts for about 2.7% of Allen Operations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CLEAR Secure worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 0.0%

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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