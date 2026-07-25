Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 363,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Alliant Energy worth $81,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock worth $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

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