Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,448 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after buying an additional 7,460,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 867,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $74.82 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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