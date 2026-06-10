Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $315.86 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 1,167,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.80% of eBay worth $315,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $98,728,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $63,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.2%

EBAY opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research dropped their price target on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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