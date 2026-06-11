Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.41% of Sanmina worth $115,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,533.27. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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