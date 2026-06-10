Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,898,324 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337,956 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 1,898,324 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of UBS Group worth $295,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,742,259 shares of the bank's stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,233 shares of the bank's stock worth $150,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,133 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,168,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,507,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,676,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629,310 shares in the last quarter.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Swiss lawmakers are reportedly weighing a compromise that could soften UBS’s capital requirements, potentially reducing the amount of extra capital the bank may need to hold and easing a major overhang on the stock. Exclusive: Swiss lawmakers consider fresh compromise for UBS capital rules, sources say

Swiss lawmakers are reportedly weighing a compromise that could soften UBS’s capital requirements, potentially reducing the amount of extra capital the bank may need to hold and easing a major overhang on the stock. Positive Sentiment: UBS Wealth Management US announced multiple advisors in California, Hawaii, and Phoenix were named to Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list, reinforcing the strength of UBS’s advisory business and brand in wealth management. Three UBS advisors in California and Hawaii Named to Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management US announced multiple advisors in California, Hawaii, and Phoenix were named to Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list, reinforcing the strength of UBS’s advisory business and brand in wealth management. Positive Sentiment: Six UBS advisors in Phoenix were also recognized by Barron’s, adding to the view that UBS continues to attract and retain top talent in a fee-generating business that is important to investor confidence. Six UBS advisors in Phoenix named to Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list

Six UBS advisors in Phoenix were also recognized by Barron’s, adding to the view that UBS continues to attract and retain top talent in a fee-generating business that is important to investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Reports also said UBS is reducing Asia ESG staff as part of a broader global restructuring, which looks more like cost-cutting and reorganization than a direct catalyst for earnings.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Weiss Ratings lowered UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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