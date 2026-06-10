Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 149,615 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,615 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of Charter Communications worth $144,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,222,000 after buying an additional 3,626,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,383,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after buying an additional 1,617,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,190,302,000 after buying an additional 1,475,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,575,630,000 after buying an additional 1,130,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade Davis acquired 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.4%

CHTR stock opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.70 and a fifty-two week high of $422.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $290.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here