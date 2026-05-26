Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,562 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 44,090 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for approximately 1.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AAON worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 636,296 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,518,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $4,192,502.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,165.64. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,295 shares of company stock worth $13,323,408 in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Report on AAON

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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