Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,601 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,984 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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