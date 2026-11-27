State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652,542 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 423,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Allison Transmission worth $300,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,012 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $437,891,000 after purchasing an additional 689,484 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.58. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $137.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission designs and manufactures vehicle propulsion solutions, with a core business in fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles. Its products are used in applications such as buses, trucks, construction and refuse vehicles, emergency vehicles, and defense equipment. The company also develops electrified propulsion technologies, including hybrid systems and electric axles, for commercial vehicles. Allison serves customers in markets around the world. Founded in 1915, Allison's transmission business was part of General Motors for decades before becoming independent in 2007.

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