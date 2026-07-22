Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 169,628 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 145.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,172 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.71% of Phibro Animal Health worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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