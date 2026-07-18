Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 261,243 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,941 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 261,243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of Deckers Outdoor worth $67,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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