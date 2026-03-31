Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 46,176 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,941 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Republic Services worth $282,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day moving average is $218.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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