Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JFrog by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 614,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $1,415,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,577,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,953,855.69. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $80.16 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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