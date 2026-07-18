Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,871,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.58% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.Elanco Animal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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