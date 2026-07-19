Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of CF Industries worth $43,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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