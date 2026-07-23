Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC - Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,165 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.88% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund NYSE: MUC is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund's portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC - Free Report).

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