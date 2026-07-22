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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Graham logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Graham worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graham by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Graham by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $1,150.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.73. Graham Holdings Company has a 52 week low of $887.42 and a 52 week high of $1,224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's payout ratio is 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graham (NYSE:GHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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