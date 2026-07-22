Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 11,597 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,736 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 670.52, a P/E/G ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.07.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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