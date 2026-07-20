Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 138,938 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,938 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.45% of Mativ worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mativ by 1,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MATV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mativ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mativ presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Mativ Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mativ had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.90 million. Analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mativ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Mativ

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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