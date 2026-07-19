Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 24,350 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,077 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Pan American Silver worth $42,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an Outperform rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power.

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company.

Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company. Neutral Sentiment: Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability.

National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations.

The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several of National Bank Financial’s quarterly cuts were substantial, especially for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q4 2027, which could contribute to selling pressure on the shares.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $41.80 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS.

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