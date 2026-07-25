Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 34,946 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,784 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Century Communities worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Century Communities alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $117,397,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,940 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 311.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CCS opened at $69.61 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $927.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Century Communities's revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Communities wasn't on the list.

While Century Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here