Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 741,115 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,726 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 741,115 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.71% of KANZHUN worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

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KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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